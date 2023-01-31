Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale February 7

The 183rd edition of the Erie County Fair will be held Aug. 9-20, 2023.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair.

The 183rd edition of the Erie County Fair will be held August 9-20, 2023.

Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.

"The 12-day pass is a valuable, money-saving tool," said Jessica Underberg, CEO and Fair Manager in a release. "With the purchase of the 12-day pass, it will end up costing less than $6.00 per day to get into the Fair, an incredible value to attend Western New York's premier event that is fun, clean and family friendly."

Only a limited number of passes will be sold. You can purchase them online at: www.ECFair.org.

Passes are sold online only.

Limit 4 per household.

Please allow up to 15-20 business days for your order to process and ship.

*Shipping/processing fees apply.

No refunds.

The 12-day pass isn't the only deal the Erie County Fair will have. On Opening Day, August 9, if you bring in four or more cans of food to benefit Feedmore WNY, admission is free. Firefighters and auxiliary members will also receive free admission on August 11 and veterans, auxiliary members and active military will receive free admission on August 13.

Parking is free in fairground parking lots every day of the Fair.