Erie County extends clerk's outreach center hours for pistol permits

When some New York gun reforms go into effect Sept. 1, there will be added requirements for approving pistol permits.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With some New York gun regulations changing on Sept. 1, Erie County will extend the hours of the clerk's outreach center for people to submit pistol permits ahead of that deadline next week.

When those gun reforms go into effect, there will be added requirements for approving pistol permits.

That includes additional paperwork, yearly training, and a personal meeting with the county licensing officer.

"Once again, my job is just to make sure that everyone has an opportunity that wants to submit prior to August 31, I'm going to give them that opportunity with the extra time," Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns said.

This week the clerk's outreach center in West Seneca will be open normal hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.