Proposed Erie County 2023 budget includes property tax rate cut

Forty-four percent of the budget is going to health and human services across the county.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has released his 2023 budget.

One of the biggest takeaways is his plan to lower property taxes.

Poloncarz says the spending plan meets the community's needs while reducing the property tax rate to the lowest it's been in a century and lowest among Western New York counties.

He also says there are more investments coming to the sheriff's office, including nearly 60 jobs.

"There's burnout that is going on. There are people that are leaving, there are people that are taking long-term FMLA because they do not want to come to work for 16 hour days for four or five days in a row because of mandatory overtime requirements. So we are adding positions to help eliminate that," Polocarz said.

Twenty-eight million is also going to the county's 37 libraries.

Poloncarz says the budget is meant to get the county back to where it was prior to COVID.