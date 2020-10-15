Erie County Executive releases proposed 2021 budget, says no property tax hike

Poloncarz says most homeowners will see a reduction in their property taxes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Thursday his proposed budget for 2021 and the news isn't bad as originally feared.

Sales tax revenue is down 2.3% so far this year due to COVID-19, but Poloncarz says that is better than what they had originally thought, because they were still able to collect sales tax through online shopping.

Since the sales tax shortfall is not as bad as county officials had feared, there will be no property hike for Erie County residents and the county will stay below the NYS property tax cap.

Poloncarz says most homeowners will see a reduction in their property taxes.

While property taxes are not going up, there will still be cuts. The county executive says county government will be providing the same services, but with less people. They will also have to fund increased mandates from the state, which is also faced with a budget shortfall.

Poloncarz spoke to the media on Wednesday and said, “This budget that people will see on Thursday is the toughest one I had to do in my years as county executive.

These are all the programs and services we are required under law to fund, administer etc.

The county will also provide funding for arts and cultural institutions.