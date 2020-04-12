Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweets meeting with President-elect Joe Biden

The National Association of Counties met with Biden and Harris to discuss how the administration and counties will play a very important role in the coming months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he virtually met with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Zoom on Friday afternoon to talk with county leaders from across the county.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) met with Biden and Harris to discuss how the administration and counties will play a very important role in the coming months to control the COVID-10 pandemic, deliver the vaccine, and revive the economy, according to Poloncarz.

"President-Elect @JoeBiden definitely understands the difficult job county leaders face because he once was a county official. Both he and VP-Elect Harris pledged to work with @NACoTweets to help deliver relief to our combined constituents after they take office," Poloncarz said in a Tweet.

At the state of the Erie County COVID-19 briefing on Friday, which normally happens at 2:30 p.m., Poloncarz stated that the briefing had to be moved to 12:30 p.m. because of the meeting with Biden and Harris and the NACo.

Honored to join President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris with @NACoTweets for a discussion on their administration and how counties will play a very important role in the coming months to control the Pandemic, deliver the vaccine and revive the economy. pic.twitter.com/6TkPCAhDqm — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 4, 2020

The NACo works to preserve local decision making, protect counties from unfunded mandates and preemption and strengthen the federal-state-local partnership.