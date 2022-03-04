Poloncarz ending State of Emergency Saturday at noon

Citing a decline in COVID-19, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is ending the state of emergency after almost two years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced he will be ending the ongoing State of Emergency that has been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The State of Emergency will end at noon on Saturday.

"With the dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and need for PPE, and Erie County now being in the 'Low' CDC risk category for COVID transmission, the county's state of emergency will end effective noon tomorrow," Poloncarz said in a tweet.

In a release from Poloncarz he talks about how the the State of Emergency has allowed the county to respond to the pandemic and quickly and flexibly through each stage of the pandemic.

"As March begins we are thankfully continuing to see reductions in case rates, especially from the extremely high rates that we saw just two months ago. Simultaneously, hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases are dropping and the strain on our healthcare system is easing. These are good signs, but Erie County will continue to monitor these rates and other potential areas of concern with the virus and its variants; they are not going away completely," Poloncarz said in the release.

Erie County personnel from many different departments have worked out of their job title to help with the response to the pandemic. Now those employees have been returning to their own jobs as the virus has ebbed.

County-run testing and vaccination clinics will continue. Municipalities will still be helped with PPE and other needs relating to the pandemic, but the levels will be reduced from the past year.