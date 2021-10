Poloncarz says e-mails sent Monday may be part of a scam to gain access to local government operating systems.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is warning local mayors and supervisors that an e-mail allegedly from him is not from him and may be part of a scam.

