Erie County Executive, Buffalo Niagara Partnership provide COVID-19 update for WNY business community

Mark Poloncarz updated members of the local business community during a 30-minute webinar Friday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership teamed up to provide a COVID-19 update for the Western New York business community as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread in our region and across the country.

According to Poloncarz, there were 90,051 unique COVID-19 cases in Erie County through July 28. There were 445 total new cases in just the last seven days.

Weekly cases have increased six-fold since the week ending July 10, which had 68 total cases for that entire week.

Overall, Poloncarz said hospitalizations are still very low but have nearly tripled in the past two weeks. Of the COVID-19 hospitalizations, 42% of the cases are in people 64 and under. This data is from July 15 to July 28.

Erie County moved from 'low' back into the 'moderate' transmission category, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There were 48 total new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days (as of July 28).

"I fully expect this number to go up," said Poloncarz. "We're probably going to get to 50 [per 100,000 residents] today or tomorrow."

The CDC defines 'substantial' risk of spread as 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000. High risk is 100+.

The CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors in public places when areas reach levels of substantial or high transmission.

In his presentation, Poloncarz said businesses and organizations are authorized to require masks and six feet of social distancing for employees and customers, regardless of vaccination status. He said the Erie County Department of Health highly recommends that businesses require masks in indoor setting regardless of vaccination status.

Poloncarz also provided an update about COVID-19 vaccines in Erie County:

60.6% (557,419) of Erie County residents received a first dose (71.8% of all residents 18 and older)

56.6% (520,478) received a second dose (64.9% of all eligible residents ages 12+)

According to Poloncarz, of the 190 reported COVID-19 deaths from April to July 22, 2021, 182 were not fully vaccinated prior to infection, and 17 of the 18 people who died in June were not fully vaccinated prior to infection. Six of the seven people who died in July were not fully vaccinated prior to infection.

County data shows that for the past three weeks, 25 to 30% of all new COVID-19 cases were in fully vaccinated people, according to Poloncarz.