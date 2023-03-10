x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Erie County division offices in downtown Buffalo mostly closed on Friday

With the funeral for Jason Arno taking place and closing roads downtown many county employees are on work from home status.
Credit: WGRZ
An email that appears to have triggered a $108,000 payment from Erie County to a scam artist passed through the hands of at least four county employees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Mark Poloncarz is advising people with appointments at the Rath Building or the Old County Hall to call ahead to see if their appointments are still happening on Friday.

"Due to the closure of many downtown Buffalo roads for Firefighter Jason Arno's funeral, most county employees who work at the Rath Building and Old County Hall are on work from home status today," Poloncarz said in a tweet

As a result, many of the division office will be closed. 

Anyone with an appointment at the Rath Building at 95 Franklin Street or the Old County Hall at 92 Franklin Street should call before heading to their appointment. 

The following street closures will be going into effect Friday morning.

Credit: WGRZ.com

Rolling road closures along the procession route will also start around 9 a.m.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m. Friday with the convoy traveling at 10 mph along the following route:

  • South on Delaware Avenue
  • West on Allen Street
  • South on South Elmwood Avenue (passing Engine 2 Station House on Virginia Street)
  • Crossing West Eagle Street and continuing on Lower Terrace
  • End in front of St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Buffalo man pleads guilty to throwing partial pipe bomb through a window

Before You Leave, Check This Out