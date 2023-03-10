Erie County division offices in downtown Buffalo mostly closed on Friday

With the funeral for Jason Arno taking place and closing roads downtown many county employees are on work from home status.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Mark Poloncarz is advising people with appointments at the Rath Building or the Old County Hall to call ahead to see if their appointments are still happening on Friday.

"Due to the closure of many downtown Buffalo roads for Firefighter Jason Arno's funeral, most county employees who work at the Rath Building and Old County Hall are on work from home status today," Poloncarz said in a tweet.

As a result, many of the division office will be closed.

Anyone with an appointment at the Rath Building at 95 Franklin Street or the Old County Hall at 92 Franklin Street should call before heading to their appointment.

The following street closures will be going into effect Friday morning.

Rolling road closures along the procession route will also start around 9 a.m.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m. Friday with the convoy traveling at 10 mph along the following route: