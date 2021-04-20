Erie County District Attorney to reexamine pending marijuana possession cases

Flynn says cases will be reevaluated based on the weight of marijuana an individual allegedly possessed when they were arrested.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says all pending cases in the county involving criminal possession of marijuana will be reexamined.

This announcement comes after New York State legalized recreational marijuana last month. Under this legislation, adults in New York State are allowed to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana for personal use.

Flynn says cases will be reevaluated based on the weight of marijuana an individual allegedly possessed when they were arrested. Then at the individual's next court appearance the criminal charges will either be reduced, refiled or dismissed.

"As part of the passage of the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act, low-level marijuana convictions will be vacated," the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a press release.