Erie County District Attorney: Buffalo shooting deaths up 200% since 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders in the City of Buffalo are concerned about drastic increases in shooting deaths.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says that in 2019 homicides were down, but over the past 15 months shooting deaths are up 200 percent.

The district attorney and the Buffalo Police Department say they have worked to solve, investigate and prevent these shootings, but it's not enough.

"That is a human being in those digits up there on that white board," Flynn said. "Those are not just numbers. They are our neighbors. They are our fellow human beings who are being shot and killed on our streets."