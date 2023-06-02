x
Erie County deputies looking for missing teen

13-year-old Haleigh Roberts was last seen around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.
Credit: Erie County Sheriff's Office

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen from Holland.

13-year-old Haleigh Roberts was last seen around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. She's approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. She also has black hair with purple stripes.

Haleigh was wearing black shorts and a tee shirt, carrying a beige backpack.

Haleigh could be in the Hamburg area. If you've seen here, you're asked to o call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716.858.2903 and refer to CL# 23-043147.

