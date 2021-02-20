Erie County DPW keeping roads clear of lake effect snow

Some areas in Erie County experienced upwards of 2 feet of snow, while some areas only got a few inches.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parts of Western New York saw significant snowfall Saturday as heavy lake effect snow fell in narrow bands across the region.

Some areas in Erie County experienced upwards of 2 feet of snow, while some areas only got a few inches.

The Erie County Department of Public Works had crews out Saturday morning, and they reported various conditions across the county.

Commissioner William Geary told 2 On Your Side late Saturday afternoon that the department had 27 trucks out and that road conditions varied from snow-covered in the south end of the county to wet at the north end.

Some areas, including the Hamburg District, were impacted by heavy snowfall of 2 to 3 inches an hour, creating low to zero visibility at times. The department had seven trucks out in the Hamburg District late in the afternoon.

The DPW tweeted around 1 p.m. that crews were out "in full force battling continued snowfall," asking residents to stay safe at home, and to clear snow from your furnace vents.