Erie County Department of Health warns of contact tracing scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health posted on Thursday warning residents of a scam where a caller pretends to be a contact tracer.

Some scammers are using COVID-19 as a way to steal personally identifying information such as your driver's license number, bank account information or social security number.

Officials say a real contact tracer will never ask you for this information. The contact tracer will only ask, if anything, for your name, address, contact phone number and date of birth.