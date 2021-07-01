Erie County Department of Health warns of contact tracing scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health posted on Thursday warning residents of a scam where a caller pretends to be a contact tracer.
Some scammers are using COVID-19 as a way to steal personally identifying information such as your driver's license number, bank account information or social security number.
Officials say a real contact tracer will never ask you for this information. The contact tracer will only ask, if anything, for your name, address, contact phone number and date of birth.
So if you get a call from someone saying they have your COVID-19 test results or that you've been exposed to the virus, if they're really a contact tracer, they won't ask for bank information or your SSN.