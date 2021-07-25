ECDOH hosting pop-up vaccination clinic Sunday at Canalside

The Erie County Department of Health's COVID-19 mobile vaccine team will be at Canalside Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday in the City of Buffalo.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the health department's COVID-19 mobile vaccine team will be at Canalside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to anyone 12 years old or older.

Can't make it to the vaccine clinic? The ECDOH has several clinics planned this week a the Erie County Community College South Campus. Dates and times vary. Click here to view the county's full vaccine schedule.