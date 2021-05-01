Erie County Department of Health holds prom-themed COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Walk-ins were welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health held three vaccine clinics that were prom-themed on Saturday.

That's because Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says if teens got their first dose then, they should be fully vaccinated by the time of their proms and graduations.

"I feel like it's necessary for me to get the vaccine for my own safety and for the people around me," said 17-year-old Abdul Noor Mohammad.

He says many of his friends are 18 years old and have gotten the Moderna vaccine.

The ECDOH also hosted these themed clinics because officials there say not too many teens have been vaccinated.

"I think it's cute to make it seem a little less serious and have a little fun," said 17-year-old Caden Kerr.

In fact, there's an increase in cases amongst 16 to 21 year olds in Western New York.

It's why UB chief of infectious disease Dr. Thomas Russo says it's great the county is thinking of creative ways to target the age group.

"Really our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. That's how we're going to protect ourselves. That's how we're going to keep very low and ideally zero numbers," Russo said.

@WGRZ 1 of 3 prom-themed vaccine clinics today at McKinley HS, & ECC North & South. Erie Co. Exec. Mark Poloncarz says teens will be fully vaccinated in time for prom & graduation if they get a first dose today. **walk ins are welcome & you don’t have to be a teen to get a dose pic.twitter.com/V4xYoj1xYT — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) May 1, 2021

Poloncarz has previously said the county just isn't getting enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine either. That's the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Because of the limited allocation, 18-year-olds got the Moderna shot.

The clinics were at McKinley High School and ECC's North and South campuses, where they also gave everyone mugs, reusable water bottles and even vouchers for graduation party supplies.

"I would like to come back and have my graduation come back to life because it's really different this year," Noor Mohammad said.

Moderna shots were also available for community members.

Ece Gundogan, 25, took the opportunity to get hers and has a message for those who are hesitant.