BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (ECDEP) joined the "Herd of Hope" on Tuesday.

The ECDEP was able to raise over $5,000 for the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as part of its Herd of Hope campaign.

For Tom Hersey, the commissioner of the ECDEP, this was personal because he is a cancer survivor.

"Research is the most important element as Roswell... and not that the rest of the experience isn't great, but when you talk about, the only way we're gonna get ahead of this is to find a cure for every type of cancer, and that's through research," Hersey said.

There are now more than 100 blue buffaloes roaming throughout Western New York.

RELATED: Sabres, Roswell Park, New Era Cap unveil ‘Cap of Hope 2020’

RELATED: Roswell Park plans $2.5M expansion for cellular therapy

RELATED: Pembroke High rallies behind annual Shooting for a Cure event