Erie County Democrats unanimously endorsed Mark Poloncarz for another term

Thank you to the @ecdems ' Executive Committee for your unanimous endorsement of my candidacy for another term as your county executive. We have accomplished much, but the work's not done. That's why I'm humbled to have your support so we can continue our work, together. pic.twitter.com/by17RNfsmN

During the event, Poloncarz said, Erie county has seen improvements in tax rates, jobs, and infrastructure during his tenure and promises even more if re-elected.

"If you feel you're in a better shape now than when I took office, then vote for me because Erie County, our best days are ahead. there's more work to do but I know by working together we will get there. I will ensure we leave no one in our community behind and then we can say... the work is done." Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.