Erie County Democrats unanimously endorsed Mark Poloncarz for another term

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Democratic Committee unanimously endorsed Mark Poloncarz for another term as county executive.
Erie County Democrats alongside Poloncarz gathered Tuesday night to celebrate the announcement.
During the event, Poloncarz said, Erie county has seen improvements in tax rates, jobs, and infrastructure during his tenure and promises even more if re-elected.
"If you feel you're in a better shape now than when I took office, then vote for me because Erie County, our best days are ahead. there's more work to do but I know by working together we will get there. I will ensure we leave no one in our community behind and then we can say... the work is done." Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.
Also running for Erie County executive is former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray.
Both Poloncarz and McMurray will be on the ticket in the June Democratic Primary.