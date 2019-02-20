BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced during his State of the City Address that low-level marijuana possession offenses will no longer be enforced by Buffalo Police.

On Tuesday, 2 On Your Side asked Erie County District Attorney John Flynn about the policy change. He says he believes any law on the books should be enforced, but if the city decides not to hand him these cases, then that's their choice.

"As long as the law is on the books, then I'm going to prosecute the cases that are brought to me," he said. "I mean, so, if BPD doesn't bring me any cases, then I don't prosecute them."

District Attorney Flynn says he will continue to prosecute any drug possession cases brought to him by other police departments in Erie County, as long as that remains the state law.