BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's deputy Kenneth Achtyl made his first court appearance Thursday night. He pleaded not guilty in Orchard Park Town Court on four misdemeanor counts of assault, falsifying records and official misconduct.

Friday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spoke about the charges Achtyl is facing.

Flynn says while he understands the struggles that police have in controlling some fans at Bills games, the video of Deputy Achtyl “speaks for itself."

In the body camera footage, you can hear UB student Nicholas Belsito ask the deputies where they're taking his friend. Belsito then turns around and swears at one of the deputies before they arrest him.

Belsito's attorneys say he "approached a police vehicle to politely request information about the detainment of his friend."

Initially charges were filed against Belsito, but were later dropped.

DA Flynn says Achtyl “crossed the line” saying his actions were not called for. Flynn also said that while the sheriff's body camera footage didn't capture the alleged assault, cell phone video from the scene show Achtyl hitting Belsito.