BUFFALO, N.Y. - Spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's office has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that the DA is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police responded to the area of Plymouth and Massachusetts to investigate a report of a man with a gun.

32 year-old Crete "Pito" Rivera, was shot and killed by a police officer at about three in the morning.

While family and friends believe he was shot while running away, police say Rivera came face to face with the officers. Investigators say one of the officers fired on Rivera when he wouldn't put down his gun.

