BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County District Attorney's office says they have found no evidence of criminal violations by the Erie County Water Authority (ECWA).

Following a report released earlier this month by the NYS Authorities Budget Office (ABO), the district attorney's office had launched an investigation into the ECWA.

MORE: NYS Agency censures Erie County Water Authority

In the report, the ABO said the Erie County Water Authority refused to hand over all the documents requested, approved spending without fully meeting their fiduciary duty, illegally conducted some business in private, lacked transparency, and didn't tell customers about fee increases in a timely manner.

The DA's office says, "An organization’s failure to respond to a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests is not a criminal matter. The remedy for anyone being denied a FOIL request is an Article 78 proceeding, which is a civil proceeding."

They also say their investigation found no intent to falsify reports. The DA's office says the investigation was not a financial audit, but while decisions made by the water authority may have been ill advised, there was no criminal activity.

© 2018 WGRZ