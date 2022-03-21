Erie County cultural community to join forces to support Ukraine

The Italian Cultural Center and 20 other organizations will hold an event on Sunday, March 27.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's cultural organizations are partnering to host a fundraiser later this month to support Ukraine.

The Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo will be the location on Sunday, March 27. There will be two available time slots to attend-Noon and 2 p.m.

Others participating include, Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle, Inc., Alliance Française de Buffalo, Burchfield Penny Art Center, Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo, CEPA Gallery, Chef Camille Le Caer, Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, EC 200 Erie County Bicentennial, Erie County Botanical Gardens, Flying Bison Brewery, Friends of Concordia Cemetery, Graycliff, Hertel Business Association, Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Irish Classical Theatre, Italian Federation, Italian Women’s Federation, Niagara Frontier Council for the Social Studies, Per Niente Magazine, Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve, The Buffalo History Museum, WEBR Radio Station.

“Cultural and ethnic heritage is critical to so many of our missions as organizations,” said Deputy Director Lindsey Lauren Visser “Standing together sends a strong message of support for Ukrainians both here and abroad and amplifies what each of us is able to do as an individual organization. At the end of the day, there is far more that unites us as people than divides us.”

Tickets are on sale now and available online through the CCI website. A ticket includes a food and beverage tasting, light refreshments, access to all the children's activities, and all of the entertainment. Tickets will also be available for a basket raffle to raise additional funds for the relief effort.