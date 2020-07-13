Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase among younger demographic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively low, but in recent days the numbers have started to increase slightly.
On Monday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that as of the last available data, there are 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county and just one other person hospitalized in the entire WNY region outside of Erie County. Poloncarz tweeted data showing that hospital admissions have exceeded discharges for 11 of the last 14 days, dating back to July 11.
Poloncarz also released data showing that the age of hospitalized people is getting lower. People ages 20-44 currently make up 17%, seven total, of all coronavirus hospitalizations in Erie County. On July 11 there was just 2 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in that age group.