Erie County COVID-19 business fine debate hits national TV

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw appeared on the Fox News Network Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County comptroller is taking his latest pandemic political battle with the Erie County executive to the national level.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw appeared on the Fox News Network Monday night to talk about his announcement last week, that he was going to stop the health department from being allowed to deposit fines it receives from businesses that violate COVID-19 protocols.

"As the comptroller, I had the authority to come up with a 100-year payment plan for those businesses that were fined because they are hurting over coronavirus rules," Mychajliw said.

That 100 year payment plan is for businesses who receive a fine of more than $15,000.