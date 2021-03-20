Erie County Court, State Supreme Court jury trials will reopen in-person

Older cases that are expected to last a week or less will go first. Masks, temperature checks, and verbal screenings will be required for those entering the court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney announced on Friday that Erie County Court and State Supreme Court jury trials will reopen in-person starting next week.

The DA says that only one criminal case will be presented every week to reduce the number of people in the building. The jury trials will be prioritized using the defendant's date of arrest and the expected length of the trial.

The DA says that this means the older cases, which are expected to last a week or less, will go first. Bench trials resumed this week.

The first jury selection will happen on Monday for the case of the People v. Najeeb Shabazz Jackson.

Jackson allegedly intentionally drove a vehicle into the front of Bottom's Up on Chippewa on August 4, 2019, and injured two people. It is alleged that he intended to hurt or injure people inside.

The 26-year-old is under indictment on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, a class B violent felony (two counts), and attempted assault in the first degree, a class C violent felony (two counts).

Additional cases that have been scheduled include:

March 31: The People v. Mark Dublino

April 6: The People v. Taiwan Lowmack

April 12: The People v. Quentin Suttles

April 19: The People v. Denzel Adside

April 26: The People v. David Gray, Jr.

May 3: The People v. Hommys Rivera-Lopez

May 13: The People v. Edward Harris

August 9: The People v. Shane Casado

Masks, temperature checks, and verbal screenings will be required for those entering the Erie County Court Building. Hand sanitizer is available in the building and disposable gloves will be available if requested.

The DA says those who have traveled outside of New York State won't be able to enter the building until they finish a self-quarantine of 10 days. Reduced seating will be in effect in every courtroom.