BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County comptroller Stefan Mychajliw (R) is making headlines for the new way he's using his office's whistleblower hotline.

Anyone can call it to report cases of fraud, waste and abuse in county government.

However, Mychajliw is suggesting county clerks across New York state use it to report any undocumented immigrants to apply for driver licenses under the new Green Light Law.

"This law, which actually puts the rights of law abiding citizens behind those of illegal immigrants is a direct negative impact on the taxpayers of Erie County," Mychajliw said in an interview with 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown. "I will never back down from that job… my responsibility of maintaining the integrity of our elections, the fiscal impact of the office of Erie County Clerk under the purview of Erie County Comptroller and I’ll never back down from that.”

Mychajliw says he will then take those names and report them to federal authorities.