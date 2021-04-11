Will Erie County comptroller-elect challenge county executive policies?

Kevin Hardwick says he wants the comptroller's office to provide rational analysis for use of tax dollars and some policies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in many years, the incoming Erie County comptroller will be from the same political party as the county executive.

That could cause some to ask just how independent the county's new fiscal watchdog might be. 2 On Your Side put some tough questions to comptroller-elect Kevin Hardwick as to how he will handle that position in county government.

Hardwick says "I think it's going to be an attitude. I mean, we're still going to be the taxpayer's watchdog. We're still going to be accountable to the public. But at the same time, we're going to work with our partners in county government."

That will be in sharp contrast to the incessant feuding we saw at times between current Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who is a Republican, and the Democratic county executive, Mark Poloncarz.

Now Hardwick will leave the county legislature to move across the street to the Rath Building come January. And while he did not like Mychajliw's approach on some issues, such as COVID overtime, he agrees with the scrutiny.

2 On Your Side asked: "What did you think of his (Mychajliw's) exposing the overtime salary for the county health director and others in the administration?"

Hardwick said "I think that was totally appropriate. I thought that drawing attention to that was part of his job."

But he added: "I think though that it became almost a vendetta on his part, just going after the health commissioner."

Hardwick says most of the existing 35 or so staffers in the comptroller's office are civil service, so he may encounter some differences of opinion as they have served under his predecessor. He does expect to appoint five or so top deputies in management at confidential positions.

Hardwick says he wants the comptroller's office to provide rational analysis for use of tax dollars and some policies. He brought up the idea of reviewing municipal trash collection to see if it could be more cost efficient with a regional approach.

Otherwise, we discussed the subject of the Bills stadium project and the potential mega-millions heavy lift for taxpayers.

Hardwick says he and other county lawmakers were disappointed that the county executive said he did not agree with the sharing of information with them. They will press ahead with new public hearings on the stadium project set for early December at the three Erie Community College campuses.

That reflects the position of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, that the county should have a deal in place with the Bills and the state by the end of the year.

Hardwick did not provide details, but did say he discussed that concern recently with Poloncarz.

2 On Your Side asked: "Do you think the Comptroller should have some input in that stadium decision as well with the use of tax dollars?"

Hardwick responded: "I certainly intend to. I think we're in a good position in the comptroller's office. We have the sorts of people there that can seek out and get answers to questions certainly I want answered."

Hardwick pointed out this concern. "You'll know, whatever the deal is, how much it's costing us. What you won't know is how much it's getting us back in return."

Finally, we tried to pin Hardwick down on potential particular areas of scrutiny once he takes office. We asked: "Are there any areas that you're really concerned about, curious about within county government?"