Erie County Comptroller changing the way COVID-19 business fines are paid

In the announcement from the Comptroller's office, fines will no longer be paid to the county health department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is changing the way fines from the Erie County Health Department for COVID-19 violations will be paid.

As part of the changes the Comptroller has stripped the Health Department of the ability to collect, cash and deposit any COVID-19 related fines. Instead, those fines will be sent directly to the Comptroller's office.

In a statement, Comptroller Mychajliw said, “I am exerting the accounting authority given to my Office by the Erie County Charter. Changing accounting policies fall under my authority as Erie County Comptroller. This change in policy does not require approval by the County Executive or Legislature. It is granted to the Office of Erie County Comptroller regardless of who is elected to the position. I am Erie County’s Chief Fiscal and Accounting Officer, not the Health Department.”

Mychajliw also says that if the Health Department does not comply with the new rules he will freeze and close all of the department's bank accounts immediately.

As part of the changes, the Comptroller's office has also changed the way businesses with COVID-19 violations can pay the fines. Businesses will now have the option to pay in installments over a period of time.

$1,000 or less: 20-year payment plan

$1,001 to $5,000: 30-year payment plan

$5,001 to $10,000: 40-year payment plan

$10,001 to $15,000: 50-year payment plan

$15,001 and above: 100-year payment plan

Comptroller Mychajliw has been outspoken against fines for businesses that violate COVID-19 rules. In November, Mychajliw started a GoFundMe.com page for an Orchard Park Gym owner who was fined $15,000 by the Erie County Health Department.

Poloncarz's Health Dept fined Marine, war veteran & business owner Robby Dinero $15,000. Kicked them out of his gym. Video went viral. Sparked the resistance against tyrannical politicians. Please share our GoFundMe. Help him fight against this $15K fine https://t.co/u6JntC28dE — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) November 24, 2020