BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's more momentum for a big plan to expand the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Thursday that the county will commit $2.5 million for the project.

The planned expansion includes new greenhouses, classrooms and even a butterfly conservatory.

"The people decades ago invested in this facility so that people not only then could enjoy it, but we cold enjoy it today. And we have an obligation as stewards of this facility to do the same thing not only today but for the future," said Poloncarz.

After the commitment, the gardens are more than halfway to their $14 million goal for the expansion.