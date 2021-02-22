Erie County Clerk's office sees $2.1M surplus in 2020

Kearns says the clerk's office spent less than its budget allocation and generated $2.1 million in revenue, greater than they anticipated.

Despite dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and offering limited in-person services, the Erie County Clerk's office says they finished the 2020 year with a surplus.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says they closed the year with a $2.1 million surplus.

“The Erie County Clerk’s Office is pleased to report a recorded surplus of over $2.1 million dollars for fiscal year 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and losing significant revenue opportunities due to the temporary pause of in-person transactions. On an almost daily basis we found ways to continue to reinvent the way the County Clerk’s Office conducts business," Kearns said in a press release Monday.

Kearns says the clerk's office spent less than its budget allocation and generated $2.1 million in revenue, greater than they anticipated.