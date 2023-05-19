Erie County Clerk raising awareness on 'zombie' properties

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another vacant and abandoned property in the City of Tonawanda was the focus of the Erie County Clerk's "Shame Campaign."
Mickey Kearns on Friday focused on a Highland Avenue house. He says so-called "zombie" properties need to be reported so that the owners can be held accountable.
"We are going to hold the service provider accountable, Gregory Funding LLC. They've been given every opportunity to come into complaice, and they haven't done that," Kearns said.
Under New York's Zombie Property and Foreclosure Prevention Act, service providers and banks can be fined up to $500 a day for not taking care of a foreclosed property.