Erie County Clerk raising awareness on 'zombie' properties

Mickey Kearns says so-called "zombie" properties need to be reported so that the owners can be held accountable.

Example video title will go here for this video

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another vacant and abandoned property in the City of Tonawanda was the focus of the Erie County Clerk's "Shame Campaign."

Mickey Kearns on Friday focused on a Highland Avenue house. He says so-called "zombie" properties need to be reported so that the owners can be held accountable.

"We are going to hold the service provider accountable, Gregory Funding LLC. They've been given every opportunity to come into complaice, and they haven't done that," Kearns said.