BUFFALO, N.Y. — With prom season nearly upon us, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns wants to once again warn young people about the dangers of distracted driving.

He's partnering with State Police and Triple-A for a program this year that will give out safety information packets and cellphone wallets to anyone picking up a tux from Tuxedo Junction.

"Develop those good habits. Really think about what you're doing. Put the phone away," says NYS Trooper, James O'Callaghan. "You do not need to apply your phone to driving, because the stats will tell you, it doesn't work."

The cellphone wallets say "disconnect and drive" and are meant to remind teens to put the phone down when they're behind the wheel.