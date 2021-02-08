Erie County Clerk critical of county mask policy

In a letter to Poloncarz, Kearns said that he is not opposed to masks, but wants to see data to support why county buildings are required to wear them.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kerns was vocal Monday about his opposition to the mask mandate for county buildings that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz put in place over the weekend.

In a letter to Poloncarz, Kearns said that he is not opposed to masks, but wants to see data to support why county buildings are required to wear them, but other buildings don't.

Kearns said he is calling for consistent county-wide policies to combat the spread of COVID-19 — he said he wants to see the scientific evidence that supports the mandate.

"I am not aware of any scientific evidence, which demonstrates that COVID-19 may only be spread within the walls of public buildings owned or operated by the county of Erie," Kearns said. "I have asked the Poloncarz administration in the past for this data, and they have acknowledged the request but they still have not provided it."

2 On Your Side spoke with UB's Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Thomas Russo about mask mandates generally — he said right now it's a bridge to vaccination because vaccination is a five to six-week process.

"Consideration of using masks, particularly in high-risk settings such as the indoors for the unvaccinated, is a bridge to vaccination so we can really minimize preventable bad outcomes," Russo said.

Poloncarz said Friday that hospitalizations would be a key factor if a county-wide mask mandate was discussed in the future.