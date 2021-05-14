Erie County celebrates 200th birthday with Flying Bison beer

County leaders visited Flying Bison Brewing Co. on Friday to tap the first keg of EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsner, which was brewed up specially for the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is celebrating its birthday with a beer, and at age 200, you probably don't have to worry about showing ID.

It was brewed in Eden, and you can find it around town at local stores in coming weeks. There were also EC200 commemorative pint glasses available as part of the tapping event.

Erie County was officially recognized by the state on April 2, 1821.