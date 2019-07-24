BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the Erie County Sheriff's Department, multiple county buildings have been evacuated due to a threat.

Several law enforcement agenices have responded to assist in the investigation.

The buildings have been evacuate and K-9 teams from the Erie County Sheriff's, Buffalo Police, NFTA, Department of Homeland Security, and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms will be conducting sweeps of the surrounding area and the buildings.

Buffalo Police have closed multiple streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

Erie County’s Department of Public Works is assisting with the incident and the closure of the buildings.

There is no timetable for reopening roads and buildings.

Some of those who were evacuated told 2 On Your Side that it was due to a bomb threat.

