BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the Erie County Sheriff's Department, two county buildings were evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the investigation at County Hall and Court buildings.

Investigators say an officer with the NYS Office of Court Administration notified the Sheriff's Office about a phone call where an individual said a bomb was in the building.

The buildings were evacuated and K-9 teams from the Erie County Sheriff's, Buffalo Police, NFTA, Department of Homeland Security, and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms conducted sweeps of the surrounding area and the buildings.

Buffalo Police closed multiple streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

The court schedule for the remainder of the day was canceled, according to a court officer. People who work in the building will be allowed to go back into the building to collect any personal items.

Maria Sisti

