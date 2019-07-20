BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local lawmakers on Friday officially signed a law that establishes a new Erie County Corrections Specialist Advisory board.

The hope is that board will help provide better treatment in county jails, and better communication between different agencies, such as the Department of Mental Health.

It will be comprised of various people with experience in criminal justice, public safety, and other related fields.

"We want to make sure that no one's human rights are being violated," said April Baskin, an Erie County legislator and bill sponsor. "And I think he know that we've had some malpractice and we've had some sidesteps when it comes to the office of the sheriff.

"But I think that impaneling a board of professionals, and professionals that come from our community, will help us in Erie County that are serious about reform reach more productivity in the goals that we want to see."

The board also hopes to help reduce recidivism by providing the tools necessary to reintegrate people into society after serving time in jail.

