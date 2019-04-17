BUFFALO, N.Y. — There has been an ongoing concern about your smart devices such as Amazon Echo, Google Home or other smart devices listening in on your conversations.

This week Erie County legislator Joe Lorigo introduced legislation to prevent those devices from recording without your permission.

Lorigo said the main thing his Internet Devices Privacy Act would do is require device manufacturers to disclose and ask for users' permission when its microphone is turned on.

"They should come out, they should say this is what we're doing," Lorigo said. "If you agree to it, sign here. If not, we'll figure out something else. But people need to know that that's what's going on, and the companies need to be held responsible for invading peoples' privacy."

Lorigo hopes the proposal will be given a public hearing and eventually be passed.

