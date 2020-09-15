Erie County Auto Bureau adding additional appointments

A QR code will be outside the auto bureau that will take you to their website to book a reservation. If you don't have access to a smartphone or a computer, there is now a reservation request by mail that you can fill out.

"We are going to have this in our libraries and anywhere we can get out where the public can pick this up," Kearns said. "All they have to do is put their name and telephone number and they can mail this to us and we'll make a reservation for us. This way they don't have to call a call center they can just say this is where I wanna go, this is what I want to do, and we'll be able to handle this for them."