$28.4 million has been set aside for work on roads, bridges and culverts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Springtime in Western New York means road construction season is about to get rolling in a big way.

The Erie County Department of Public Works released its 2021 schedule Tuesday. It includes work on roads, bridges and culverts totaling $28.4 million.

“Each year and all year, the Department of Public Works is on the job taking care of our roads in all seasons. In 2021 we have a number of road projects that span the county and will bring improved road conditions for motorists countywide," said Public Works Commissioner William Geary.

Here is a breakdown of projects with a reminder that all work is weather dependent.

Mill and overlay operations investing over $3 million are planned for over 16 miles of county roads in 2021:

Harris Hill Road (from Sheridan Drive to Route 5, 0.91 miles) in the Town of Clarence

Harris Hill Road (from Greiner to Sheridan Drive, 0.77 miles) in the Town of Clarence

In the Town of Hamburg, Taylor Road (from East Eden Road to North Boston Road, 2.63 miles)

McKinley Parkway (from Route 391 to Clark Street);

Webster Road (from Abbott Road to California Road, 0.38 miles) in the Town of Orchard Park

Partridge (from Center Road to Hayes Hollow, 1.67 miles) in the Town of Colden

In the Town of Amherst, Hopkins Road (from Dodge Road to Schoelles, 2.03 miles)

North Ellicott Creek Road (from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Sweet Home Road, 1.26 miles)

In the Town of Tonawanda, Two Mile Creek Road (from Fire Tower to Kenmore Road, 1.6 miles) and

Baseline Road (from Whitehaven Road to Bush Road, 3.2 miles) in the Town of Grand Island.

Over $2.6 million will be invested in cold recycling/top course treatment projects, covering nearly 13 miles of county roads:

Salt Road (from Main to County Line, 3.47 miles) in the Town of Clarence

Duerr Road (from Armor-Duells to Thorn, 1.15 miles) in the Town of Orchard Park

Middle Road (from Springville-Boston Road to Pratham, 2.81 miles) in the Town of Concord/Sardinia

Heath Road (from Hayes Hollow to Route 240, 1.72 miles) in the Town of Colden

Hayes Hollow Road (from Partridge to Holland-Glenwood, 2.21 miles) in Colden

Zenner Road (1.5 miles) in the Town of Eden/Boston

Several mill and overlay/reconstruction projects are also slated to begin in 2021, including:

Reconstruction of Alden-Crittenden Road (from Route 20 to Spring Creek and Bullis Road) in the Town of Alden; this $5 million investment uses 2020 and 2021 capital funding and is anticipated to begin in summer 2021

Continuing reconstruction of Maple Road (from Hopkins Road to Transit Road) in the Town of Amherst; this is a $3 million federal aid project using 2018-19 federal funding that is continuing with drainage work this year

A $3 million 2020 capital funding investment in the rehabilitation of East and West Road (from Orchard Park Road to Union Road) in the Town of West Seneca. This project is entering Phase II, improvement of drainage

Phase II continues for the $2.5 million rehabilitation and reconstruction of North Main Street (from Woodward to Route 5) in the Town of Evans, a 2020 capital funding project

A Spring 2022 start is anticipated for the Wehrle Drive overlay project in the Town of Amherst, a $2.4 million federal aid project

In addition to the above, Geary said nearly $3 million has been set aside to address 75 miles of road under the pavement preservation program.