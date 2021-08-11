Erie County announces mask requirements for fans, staff and vendors at Billy Joel concert

"This requirement extends to concourses, indoor areas and other enclosed spaces at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park."

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As Erie County continues to experience "substantial" COVID-19 transmission, the Erie County Department of Health is updating its guidance for upcoming events.

With the Billy Joel concert only a few days away, the Erie County Department of Health says any fans, staff and/or vendors attending the event at Highmark Stadium will be required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

According to a department of health spokesperson, "This requirement extends to concourses, indoor areas and other enclosed spaces at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park."

This guidances comes after the county mandated on July 31, that anyone entering an Erie County facility or building must wear a mask.