Erie County announces free, drive-thru rabies clinics for May

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have a pet in need of a rabies shot, Erie County will help you get one next month for free.

The county's Health Department has announced two drive-thru clinics will be held next month. Appointments are required for both and a limited number of appointments are available. No walk-ins will be accepted. You can register online or if unable to do so, you can call (716) 961-6800.

Dogs, cats and ferrets three months of age or older are eligible. Up to three pets can be vaccinated per appointment. Proof of vaccination will be needed in order to get a three-year rabies certificate, otherwise a one-year certificate will be given.

Face coverings will be required at all times and social distancing strictly enforced.

Volunteers are being provided by the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society, the Medaille College Veterinary Technology Program, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Erie County SMART.

Here are the dates and locations with links to register:

Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda Highway Department (Located off Military, North of Kenmore Ave.)

450 Woodward Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217

Register: bit.ly/0508rabies