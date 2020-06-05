BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that 15 more county residents have died from the coronavirus.

With the 15 additional deaths announced Wednesday, the total number of people who have passed away from COVID-19 in Erie County has risen to 323. There are currently 3,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, 180 more since the last update Monday.

So far, 20,734 people have been tested in Erie County, according to the County Health Department. That's 1,544 more tests since the latest numbers came out Monday.

Poloncarz will be giving a press briefing Wednesday afternoon. You can watch it live on WGRZ.com.

