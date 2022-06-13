Erie County to start accepting applications for grant program

Applications are now being accepted for the new $25 million Erie County Cultural Capital Grant Program.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Monday that the county is now accepting applications for the new $25 million Erie County Cultural Capital Grant Program.

The program is to help address and intended to aid cultural organizations in tackling capital projects they would not be able to conduct otherwise, according to the news release.

Registration begins Tuesday, June 14.

“As I said when announcing this Program during my State of the County address, we need ties that bind us together so we are not so easily torn apart. One of those ties is our incredible arts and cultural community,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Arts and culture bring people together physically and help enrich our lives. This funding is intended to strengthen these organizations so that they can continue to be places of inspiration, inclusion, creativity, education, and entertainment in our community.”

According to the news release, the Erie County Capital Projects Committee will consider all requests and award grants.

The program will run for multiple years and is open to cultural organizations based in Erie County.

The county said an informational Webex presentation will be held on June 22 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. for any interested organizations that would like to learn more.