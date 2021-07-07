ECDOH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday at Maryvale Middle School

The vaccine clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maryvale Middle School. Walk-ins are welcome.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will be holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday evening in Cheektowaga.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maryvale Middle School, located at 1050 Maryvale Drive in Cheektowaga. The clinic will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

At this time, only those 18 years old or older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinic. However, anyone looking to make an appointment can do so online here.