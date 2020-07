A spokesperson says threat was received early Wednesday morning and campus servers were immediately shut down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spokesperson for Erie Community College confirms to 2 On Your Side the college was the target of a ransomware cyber attack.

The threat came in early Wednesday morning. Servers at the college's three campus sites were immediately shut down.

Security and the college's IT department are now in the process of assessing how much, if any, damage was done.