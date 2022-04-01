Erie County working out details on test-to-stay to keep kids in school

Local officials are still trying to adjust especially when it comes to the schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest Erie County briefing on COVID shows that once again cases are still going way up as the omicron variant continues its rapid spread. So local officials are still trying to adjust especially when it comes to the schools.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein say COVID cases, just like much of the country, are still jumping here in Erie County. Much of the increase is seen in the City of Buffalo but it pretty much is found all over the county.

One of the points that have been pressed from the White House down to Governor Hochul is also making sure schools stay open. That's the Test-to-Stay program we have told you about.

This includes the millions of those at home antigen tests distributed by the state down to the school districts and then handed out to parents or students directly. They are for testing for any kids with symptoms or potential exposure with the resumption of classes this week.

There will be a meeting on Wednesday between the county and area school leaders to lay out the program and its requirements. Again it is aimed at keeping schools open even as there are some cases reported among students, teachers, and other staff.

Dr. Burstein says, "We hope that every school will be able to meet the criteria, the eligibility criteria to participate in the test-to-stay. We want schools.to participate. We wanna make sure they do it right, we wanna make sure they had a good solid plan for testing and that they have what they need just in terms of training and licensure and staffing to be in place."

We have heard from some local school superintendents that they are anxious to get this program rolling. So we'll have to see if they are able to meet these county-stated requirements particularly with the ability to have a testing license or be covered under the county's testing license. We have learned it's an issue for schools in Erie County as compared to other counties across the state.

Of course, there have been numerous statements from health experts that the vast majority of the exposure has come from homes as opposed to any in-school transmission. But there have been sick students and teachers in schools. The Buffalo School District is now reporting 96 COVID cases in its schools with 66 staffers and 30 students listed as positive.