On Thursday, the Erie County Legislature approved a resolution calling for the resignation of Erie County Water Authority Jerome Schad.

The resolution comes after New York State Authorities Budget Office put out a report censuring all the people who served on the water authority boarding during 2016 and 2017.

MORE: NYS Agency censures Erie County Water Authority

Schad has said he will not step down.

Erie County Exeuctive Mark Poloncarz is expected to outline his reform ideas for the water authority on Friday.

© 2018 WGRZ