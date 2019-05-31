BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a good chance you're going to be paying in part for the new grocery store that's planned for Downtown Buffalo in the form of tax breaks.

Thursday morning, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing for the Braymiller Market project proposed for Ellicott Street.

Developer Ciminelli Real Estate is asking for tax breaks for the project. This is normal with any development project and they're rarely rejected.

2 On Your Side went to ask the IDA about its plans, the number of jobs that would be created, and whether this project would go forward if they decided not to award any tax breaks.

The agency, which is public, said no one could talk about it.

We'll be there again to ask them about it at their next meeting in June.